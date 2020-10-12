Zendesk Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the U.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Report today announced that it will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk's investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005059/en/