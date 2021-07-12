Zendesk Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 following the close of the U.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Report today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk's investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 qbrands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 4,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

