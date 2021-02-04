Zendeh Delan Music Now Available On The Tamarkoz App For Meditation And Relaxation Purposes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.T.O. Tamarkoz® App is proud to offer the newly produced music by Zendeh Delan®, specifically created for meditation, relaxation and movement meditation. These 31 songs complement the intricate discipline of Tamarkoz, the art of self-knowledge through concentration and meditation. They have been arranged to quiet the mind, relax the body and awaken the heart.

The Tamarkoz App provides practices to reduce stress, relax, improve focus, enable better sleep, and gain a more positive perspective on life through Tamarkoz techniques of Mind Relaxation, Breathing Exercises, Movement Meditation, Deep Relaxation, Imagery and Heart Tamarkoz.

" Zendeh Delan is music from another realm. It is truly tranquilizing music that can be used for meditation and more. It is perfect to wake up to, play as background music during work, or just listen to to pull away from all stresses that one deals with during daily life, especially during these very trying times." says Tamarkoz instructor Dr. Lynn Wilcox, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, California State University, Sacramento.

The Zendeh Delan ensemble consists of a group of eager, young students of Sufism who have come together to learn and share their experiences under the guidance of His Holiness, Professor Nader Angha, the Sufi Master of M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi® School of Islamic Sufism®, which has centers situated in over six continents. While in isolation, during the Covid-19 pandemic, they virtually came together and created these beautiful tracks that are now available on the Tamarkoz App.

The music used in Zendeh Delan originated from the ancient modes of Persian classical music, which are said to have been passed down verbally or "heart to heart" for centuries. Zendeh Delan literally translates to "Awakened Hearts." Each mode represents a distinct, pure emotion extracted into music at times of deep yearning, fervent love, and spiritual ascent. Zendeh Delan combines these ancient modes with modern beats and melodies to create eccentric and introspective experiences.

The Tamarkoz method is rooted in the 1400-year-old practice of Sufi Meditation. Scientific research shows that this method significantly decreases perceived stress, heart rate, anxiousness and depression, while it significantly increases positive emotions of love, joy, compassion, contentment, amusement, awe, and pride. Currently, Tamarkoz classes are offered for units of academic credit to students at various universities including UC Berkeley and UC Davis.

For more information, visit www.zendehdelan.org or www.tamarkozapp.com .

