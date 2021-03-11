Zeel Appoints Dr. M. Robert Peters As Chief Medical Officer And Dr. John Gallagher As National Director Of Physical Therapy

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, a leading technology platform providing health and wellness services in the home and office, announced today that Dr. M. Robert Peters has been named Chief Medical Officer and Dr. John Gallagher has been appointed National Director of Physical Therapy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Peters and Dr. Gallagher. Their knowledge and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale our network of health professionals to address MSK care and the nationwide epidemic of chronic pain," said Samer Hamadeh, CEO and co-founder, Zeel.

M. Robert Peters, MD - As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peters oversees Zeel's medical services business, including Zeel's in-home COVID-19 PCR testing division. He has served as Chief Resident in the Department of Radiological Sciences at the UCLA School of Medicine; Clinical Fellow at Johns Hopkins University; and Assistant Clinical Professor of Radiological Sciences at Columbia University School of Physicians and Surgeons. An early adopter of advanced imaging technology to detect serious diseases in their treatable stages, he is considered a medical expert in human longevity through innovative health care models focused on injury and disease prevention. He is a graduate of Stanford University's department of Biological Sciences and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

John Gallagher, PT, DPT, CEAS - As National Director of Physical Therapy, Dr. Gallagher leads the expansion of the company's physical therapy services and provider network. He is a New Jersey and New York State licensed PT with more than 20 years of experience in the field of orthopedics and sports rehabilitation. He has served as Head of Physical Therapy for a Fortune 500 company and was the Official Physical Therapist for the New York Saints professional lacrosse team. He is certified as an Ergonomic Assessment Specialist (EAS) and earned his degrees from University of Delaware and CUNY Staten Island.

About Zeel:

Zeel is an in-home healthcare, wellness and medical testing company, providing medical services through ZP Medical Services, PC, a licensed medical practice, lab partners, and a nationwide network of health and wellness practitioners. These trusted, vetted providers offer on-location COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing, massage therapy, physical therapy, and nursing care. All services are booked safely and securely using Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology and award-winning customer service team. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeel-appoints-dr-m-robert-peters-as-chief-medical-officer-and-dr-john-gallagher-as-national-director-of-physical-therapy-301245455.html

SOURCE Zeel