ZecOps Selected To Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies For 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZecOps, the automated platform for discovering mobile cyber threats has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The Fast Company list honors businesses that have demonstrated the unique ability to service customers in rapidly evolving industries, like cybersecurity, with new and novel approaches.

"This is a major milestone for ZecOps, and confirms what our customers already know - that ZecOps mobile threat discovery is the most efficient way to evaluate the integrity of smartphones," said Zuk Avraham, Co-Founder & CEO of ZecOps. "We're grateful to Fast Company for acknowledging our innovative approach to discovering sophisticated attacks on mobile devices."

ZecOps has seen tremendous customer growth in 2020, a time during which the company discovered several highly publicized vulnerabilities. These include a "0-click" vulnerability on the default iOS Mail app, attacks on journalists in the Middle East, and others. ZecOps is used by world-leaders, governments, leading enterprises, and targeted individuals concerned with discovering cyberattacks on mobile devices and performing threat hunting.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

ABOUT ZECOPSZecOps is the world's most powerful platform to discover and analyze mobile cyber attacks. Used by governments, enterprises, and individuals worldwide, ZecOps provides a realistic and scalable approach to mobile threat hunting . ZecOps enables automated discovery of 0-day attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), delivering anti- cyber espionage analysis within minutes. Headquartered in San Francisco, ZecOps was co-founded by Zuk Avraham , a security researcher and serial entrepreneur who previously founded Zimperium.

ABOUT FAST COMPANYFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

