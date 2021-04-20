Zebra Technologies To Release First Quarter Results On May 4

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021.

The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit the events section of the company's website at investors.zebra.com. The webcast will be archived and available there for at least one year following the call.

