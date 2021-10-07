Zebra Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Antuit.ai

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has completed its acquisition of antuit.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) - Get Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Report, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has completed its acquisition of antuit.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions specific to forecasting and merchandising for the retail and CPG industries.

