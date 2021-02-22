Zayo Bolsters Fiber Network Capabilities At NJFX Cable Landing Station Campus

WALL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX, the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities, today announced that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (Zayo) , has expanded its presence at the NJFX CLS campus with the completion of two, diverse, underground, high-capacity fiber cables interconnecting the NJFX campus to Zayo's global network. With an anchor point at NJFX, Zayo's new network infrastructure supports metro and long-haul solutions, both lit and dark, capable of transmitting hundreds of terabytes of data. The expansion also supports Zayo's Tier 1 IP solutions, offering customers global reach by interconnecting into four subsea cables including Havfrue/AEC-2, Seabras, TGN1 and TGN2.

This new infrastructure enables Zayo's customers, including over-the-top providers (OTTs), educational entities, financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare systems, gaming platforms and telecommunications providers, the ability to leverage the critical bandwidth needed to support today's technological innovations.

Zayo's network spans 13 million fiber miles and 126,000 route miles across 400 markets in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. The company's expansion at NJFX CLS enables higher capacity, faster transmission and represents the largest fiber concentration by any carrier at the CLS.

"Zayo is a long-standing collaborator within the NJFX ecosystem and is well-known for delivering mission-critical bandwidth to support leading global companies," said Gil Santaliz , CEO for NJFX. "We are pleased to host Zayo's expanded Point-of-Presence at the NJFX CLS, as it fortifies access to their dense metro networks and expansive long haul fiber. Access to high-capacity networks is vitally critical for companies in order for them to leverage the latest in technology such as 5G, IoT, AV and more."

"The quality, density and diversity of Zayo's network provides a significant advantage for customers at the NJFX CLS, one of North America's largest interconnection points," said Brad Kilbey, Senior Vice President of Zayo Networks, East Region. "Our expanded presence at this unique facility underscores our commitment to supporting companies that are fueling growth and innovation."

About NJFXNJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and campus in Wall, NJ. The unique facility operationally supports high and low-density colocation solutions with 24/7 support. It is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to the Havfrue/AEC2, Seabras, TGN1 & TGN2 subsea cable systems.

About Zayo GroupZayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com/

