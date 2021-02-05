ZASH Enters Into Binding Letter Of Intent With Ficto Video Sharing Social Platform

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) - Vinco Ventures through its partnership with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, the entertainment industry disrupter, today further asserted its momentum, announcing the signing of a binding letter of...

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) - Vinco Ventures through its partnership with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, the entertainment industry disrupter, today further asserted its momentum, announcing the signing of a binding letter of intent with Ficto Video Sharing Social Platform. Ficto, a Social Video Content Platform bridges the gap between traditional streaming and next gen demand in show engagement, viewer participation, creator's ability profit, and brands to achieve goals through customized advertising technology.

The deal expands ZASH's ecosystem by combining elements of leading social platforms with the ability to stream content to viewers globally, while encouraging user participation. Featuring capabilities including real time fan engagement, fan voting, and locale-based shows Ficto will bolster the ZASH ecosystem leading to continued content technology disruption. Ficto bridges the "last mile" between the best of the streaming services and the best of the social media apps.

The deal also highlights ZASH's expanded syndication through same day streaming including the upcoming launch of Everyday Edisons, the multi-Emmy Award winning television show. Through this collaboration, Everyday Edisons has plans to test syndication in select markets nationwide while also currently in negotiations with several of the largest foreign media companies for a Global launch in India in its traditional television format.

"We foresee an incredible result from this alignment," said Jaeson Ma, co-founder of ZASH. "Their delivery of quality produced short form content and user engagement and interaction with that content and with each other, is in the forefront of the entertainment industry today. When ZASH talks about disrupting media, we look for ways to deliver high-tech content - and Ficto is it. The platform allows us to satisfy consumer demand - where they are - reaching their personal devices. Covering all bases, it allows for formats in short form, long form and clip form."

"Ficto is looking forward to outstanding new programming with ZASH involving Everyday Edisons and other shows," said Mike Esola, CEO at Ficto. "ZASH is positioned in such a way, that their technologies, analytics and distribution fully realize the potential of how content is valued among today's consumers."

"Ficto has established a good baseline of monetization with some of the world's largest brands," said ZASH Co-Founder Vincent Butta. "ZASH can amplify and expand that monetization effort via our extensive reach via influencer networks, direct content distribution platforms and other related ZASH platform companies. Through these platforms we can drive deeper and more meaningful engagement that brands demand, while at the same time increasing traffic both to and from Ficto. Our extensive experience in this area and long-standing relationships with brands will further accelerate monetization."

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information, please view our investor presentation or visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

About ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation is an evolved network of synergetic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment industry as we know it today. Our team is managed by a group of smart, if not somewhat brazen, consummate disrupters who have been to the rodeo before. They have an exceptional ability to pivot because their knowledge and experience is steadfast and unyielding.

For additional information about ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, please visit our website at www.zash.global.

About Ficto

Based in Los Angeles, Ficto is a free streaming service offering audience participation in its shows and is currently available to download on iOS and Android. Ficto's shows have unique features including two-way engagement, livestream, location activations, and audience submissions. Ficto's programming is centered on niche audiences and fan bases who are often underserved. For more, visit: https://ficto.tv/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," intend," believe," plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

