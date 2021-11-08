Zalando Launches An Emotional Holiday Campaign, "Joy Is Ours", To Help Reclaim Joy Across Europe During The Holiday Season

BERLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WATCH FILM HERE / IMAGES HERE - Zalando launches a holistic holiday campaign to spread joy across Europe, encouraging consumers to reflect and share real moments that bring them joy - The TVC portrays the...

BERLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

&amp;amp;#160;

WATCH FILM HERE / IMAGES HERE - Zalando launches a holistic holiday campaign to spread joy across Europe, encouraging consumers to reflect and share real moments that bring them joy - The TVC portrays the return of the special moments shared between loved ones during the holiday season and is shot by Grammy nominee Savanah Leaf

Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, will spread joy across Europe throughout the holiday season through a holistic campaign that celebrates all of our moments of joy and happiness.

The #JoyIsOurs campaign centers around an emotional and powerful rallying cry that captures the essence of the holiday season. Whether it's the nostalgia of family gatherings, connecting with old friends, or spending precious time with that special someone, Zalando is encouraging people to celebrate joy in all its forms. #JoyIsOurs represents a purposeful step towards 'the new normal' while acknowledging the challenges we've all faced in recent months.

Zalando once again places human emotion front and centre as a full-length TVC portrays the return of special moments shared between loved ones during the holiday season. Shot by Savanah Leaf - who transitioned from 2012 Olympian to a Grammy nominated director and photographer - the campaign will be brought to life across numerous formats. Alongside the main video content and DOOH moving assets, the campaign will incorporate emotional stills captured by celebrated Brooklyn-based photographer Geordie Wood, and owned social channels will showcase content featuring the cast of the campaign. The 360° campaign was created in collaboration with creative agency Anomaly.

"The last two years have brought many challenges to all of us, and Zalando is determined to bring a feel good movement to this Holiday Season as communities around Europe look to make up for lost time," says Ralph Rijks, VP of Global Marketing at Zalando. "At Zalando, self-expression is part of our DNA, and through the #JoyIsOurs campaign, we hope to create a platform where our community can express and share their own joyful moments and memories to build a wave of positivity in time for the Holiday Season"

In December, as an extension of the #JoyIsOurs campaign, friends of Zalando from across Europe, will be sharing their own images of what joy means to them on social media, creating a further wave of joy. The inspiring cast will include a collection of actors, brands, models, and partners that Zalando has worked with during 2021.

#Joyisours

@Zalando

Notes to Editors:

*All images have been shot in accordance with government guidelines on COVID-19, specific to each country at the time of capture. All safety measures were put in place on all shoot locations throughout the world to ensure every single person featured was respecting COVID safety measures .

ABOUT ZALANDO:

Zalando ( https://corporate.zalando.com) is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to more than 46 million active customers in 23 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zalando-launches-an-emotional-holiday-campaign-joy-is-ours-to-help-reclaim-joy-across-europe-during-the-holiday-season-301417937.html

SOURCE Zalando