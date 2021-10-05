Zai Lab Announces Margetuximab Achieved Primary Objective In Bridging Study In Advanced HER2 Breast Cancer In Greater China

-- Demonstrated efficacy and safety consistent with global SOPHIA study-- Company expects to file BLA in China in advanced HER2+ breast cancer by approximately year end 2021

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the bridging study of margetuximab plus chemotherapy in advanced, previously treated HER2+ breast cancer met its primary endpoint, with acceptable safety and tolerability. The study showed that efficacy of this combination in Chinese patients was consistent with that seen in the global population in the SOPHIA trial conducted by Zai Lab's partner MacroGenics, Inc.

The study was a randomized, open-label, multi-center, Phase II clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of margetuximab plus chemotherapy compared with trastuzumab plus chemotherapy in 123 Chinese patients in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan with advanced HER2+ breast cancer who had received at least two prior lines of anti-HER2-directed therapy in the metastatic setting, including trastuzumab. The primary endpoint of the study was median progression-free survival (mPFS) evaluated by blinded independent central review (BICR) as defined by the achievement of at least 50% of the efficacy of margetuximab plus chemotherapy in the SOPHIA study (hazard ratio (HR) < 0.88). The secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), mPFS evaluated by investigator, and objective response rate (ORR).

In this study, the HR for PFS in the intent-to-treat population evaluated by BICR was 0.69 favoring the margetuximab combination, thus achieving the primary endpoint. The safety profile of margetuximab plus chemotherapy was acceptable and consistent with the safety profile of margetuximab plus chemotherapy seen in the SOPHIA trial. Zai Lab is planning to present the detailed study results at an upcoming medical conference. Based on these positive results, Zai Lab expects to file a BLA in China for this indication by approximately year end 2021.

"We are pleased to see that the results of our bridging study are consistent with those of the SOPHIA trial that were the basis for the approval of Margenza® in the United States," said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology. "Both trials support the potential use of margetuximab as another treatment option for a very difficult-to-treat patient population. The successful completion of our bridging study further demonstrates Zai Lab's capabilities to produce clinical data of global quality to support regulatory approval in China in collaboration with our partners."

Zai Lab Limited