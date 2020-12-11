ZAGG Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of ZAGG Inc Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ZAGG

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) - Get Report to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (the "Buyer Group") is fair to ZAGG shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, ZAGG shareholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash, and an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share to be paid if ZAGG's Paycheck Protection Program Loan is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed.

Halper Sadeh encourages ZAGG shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether ZAGG and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for ZAGG shareholders; (2) determine whether the Buyer Group is underpaying for ZAGG; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for ZAGG shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of ZAGG shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

