Yves Bouvier Fully Cleared Of All Charges In His Dispute Against Russian Oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev

GENEVA, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva prosecutor's office has today dropped the last legal case initiated by Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev against Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier.

GENEVA, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva prosecutor's office has today dropped the last legal case initiated by Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev against Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier.

In his final ruling, the Prosecutor confirms that, contrary to what Mr. Rybolovlev's lawyers have claimed, there was no fraud, no mismanagement, no breach of trust and no money laundering.

Since January 2015, Rybolovlev and his lawyers have lost all of the nine court cases filed against Bouvier over the intervening years, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, Monaco and Geneva.

"Today marks the end of a six-year nightmare," said Bouvier . "All courts have confirmed my innocence. Truth prevailed, as I said from the very first day of his attacks. This is a complete victory."

Bouvier, who had to stop almost all his art dealings, logistics and transportation activities to defend himself against the massive attacks during these last six years, has suffered immense damages.

Rybolovlev (and his lawyer Tetiana Bersheda) now find themselves under three criminal investigations in Monaco, Switzerland and France.

In Monaco, Rybolovlev has been charged with influence peddling, active corruption, and breaching professional secrecy laws. Ten people, including several former Ministers, are being investigated as part of what is known as "Monacogate," the largest corruption scandal in Monaco's history.

David Bitton, a lawyer for Mr Bouvier in Geneva, commented that: "Today marks the end of the scandalous vendetta initiated by Rybolovlev in 2015, and a complete and absolute victory for our client."

Bouvier was represented in his cases by: David Bitton and Yves Klein (Monfrini Bitton Klein); Alexandre Camoletti (Amuruso & Camoletti); Frank Michel (MC Etude d'Avocats); Charles Lecuyer (Ballerio & Lecuyer); Luc Brossolet (AAB Avocats); Ron Soffer (Soffer Avocats); Francois Baroin and Francis Spziner (Stas & Associés); Edwin Tong, Kristy Tan Ruan, Peh Aik Hin (Allen & Glendhill); Pierre-Alain Guillaume ( Walder Wyss), Daniel Levy (McKool Smith), Mark Bedford ( Zhong Lun).

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yves-bouvier-fully-cleared-of-all-charges-in-his-dispute-against-russian-oligarch-dmitry-rybolovlev-301379489.html

SOURCE Monfrini Bitton Klein