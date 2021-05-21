Yuval Wasserman Joins Ichor Board Of Directors

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) - Get Report, a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that Yuval Wasserman has joined its board of directors, effective May 20, 2021.

"We are pleased to announce that Yuval Wasserman has joined the Ichor board of directors," said Tom Rohrs, executive chairman of Ichor. "Yuval brings to Ichor a wealth of expertise building and leading companies serving the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. His track record of strong leadership, achievements of growth and outperformance for his companies, successful M&A, and extensive industry experience will make him a valuable contributor to our board."

Mr. Wasserman served as president, chief executive officer, and a director of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of power conversion products, from October 2014 until his retirement in March 2021. Since 2017, he has also served as a director of FARO Technologies, Inc. From 2007 until becoming CEO in 2014, Mr. Wasserman held several positions at Advanced Energy, including president of the Thin Films Business Unit, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and both executive vice president and senior vice president of sales, marketing and service. Prior to joining Advanced Energy, Mr. Wasserman served as the president, and later as chief executive officer, of Tevet Process Control Technologies, a semiconductor metrology company, from May 2002 to July 2007. Prior to that, he held senior executive and general management positions at Boxer Cross, a semiconductor metrology company, Fusion Systems, a plasma strip division of Axcelis Technologies, and AG Associates, a semiconductor capital equipment company focused on rapid thermal processing. Mr. Wasserman is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Governance Fellow and holds a BSc degree in chemical engineering from Ben Gurion University in Israel.

"Ichor management has delivered exceptional growth and financial results since their 2016 IPO, and I am honored to join the board of directors," said Mr. Wasserman. "The company has been executing well in its strategic initiatives to expand its served addressable markets through new product development and M&A, continue to increase market share, and deliver strong operating leverage and cash flows, and I look forward to contributing to Ichor's future successes."

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.

Source: Ichor Holdings, Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005084/en/