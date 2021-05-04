Yumanity Therapeutics To Host Virtual R&D Day On Monday, May 17, 2021

BOSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from external expert, David S. Russell, M.D., Ph.D., who specializes in movement disorders, dementias and other neurodegenerative diseases, and the Yumanity Therapeutics senior management team.

Presenters:

David S. Russell, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Clinical Research, Institute for Neurodegenerative Disorders; Assistant Clinical Professor, Yale School of Medicine; Senior Medical Director, Invicro, a Konica-Minolta Company

Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President, CEO, and Director at Yumanity Therapeutics

Ajay Verma, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of R&D at Yumanity Therapeutics

Brigitte Robertson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Yumanity Therapeutics

Daniel Tardiff, Ph.D., Scientific Co-Founder and Interim Head of Research at Yumanity Therapeutics

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.yumanity.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the event.

About Yumanity TherapeuticsYumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

Investors:Burns McClellan, Inc.Lee Rothlroth@burnsmc.com (212) 213-0006

Media:Burns McClellan, Inc.Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com (212) 213-0006