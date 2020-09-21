Yum China To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On October 28, 2020

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, " Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 ( 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020).

Operator-assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. Please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Pre-registration Link: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9899922 Conference ID: 9899922

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/73wvmnjy.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: +1 855 452 5696Mainland China: 400 602 2065 or 800 870 0206Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780U.K.: +44 20 3701 4269International: +61 2 9003 4211

Replay access code: 9899922

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at Yum China's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings , Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. It also partners with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 9,954 restaurants in over 1,400 cities at the end of June 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations ContactTel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media ContactTel: +86 21 2407 7510E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

