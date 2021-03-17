Yum China To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, " Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, " Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 ( 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021).

Operator-assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. Please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Pre-registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2388999 Conference ID: 2388999

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6urc2ev7.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (10:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 452 5696Mainland China: 400 602 2065 or 800 870 0206Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780U.K.: 0808 234 0072International: +61 2 8199 0299

Replay access code: 2388999

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings , Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations ContactTel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media ContactTel: +86 21 2407 7510E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301249151.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.