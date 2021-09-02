Yum! Brands, Inc. To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Report today announced David Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Monday, September 13, 2021 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at http://investors.yum.com/.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 51,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company's brands - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell - global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

