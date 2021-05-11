Yum! Brands, Inc. To Host A Virtual KFC Investor Day May 25, 2021

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) - Get Report will host a virtual KFC Investor Day on May 25, 2021.

This virtual investor day will highlight the largest part of Yum!'s business, the KFC division, which includes over 25,000 restaurants across over 145 countries, and will showcase the talented and diverse leaders that drive this business globally.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at http://investors.yum.com/. For additional information and registration details, please visit https://investors.yum.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, making it a leader in global retail development primarily operating the company's brands - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell - global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

