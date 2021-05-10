Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.50 Per Share And Announces Authorization Of Up To $2 Billion In Share Repurchases

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) - Get Report Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 11, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

Yum's Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase authorization which authorizes repurchases of up to $2 billion in shares of common stock from July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022. The prior outstanding authorization approved in November 2019 expires on June 30, 2021. The November 2019 authorization is not expected to be fully utilized at the time of its expiration due to the temporary suspension of share repurchases in 2020 in response to the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company's KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands - global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005935/en/