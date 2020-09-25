YUCHIP's New LED Poster, The P5 Street Pole LED Poster, Boosts The Middle East To Build Smart Cities

Along with upcoming 5G technology applications, the world set off a craze of building smart cities. Street pole LED displays (street LED posters) play a key role in environment monitoring and information distribution.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YUCHIP just completed the production and aging test of another 200 sets of street LED posters, ready for shipment to the Middle East. It's said that the whole project needs 2,000 sets of street pole LED displays.

To build a smart city, a smart street light pole will be the central nerve of the city to transmit information. A report issued by the United States Wireless Communications and International Network Association (CTIA) in 2017 pointed out that urban street lights will be an important infrastructure in the 5G era.

Take a look at the world's smart city building plan. Barcelona, Spain, a model of European smart cities; its pre-plans for smart cities started in 2008. Many Asian countries have further constructed the blueprint for the development of smart cities through information development related policies, such as South Korea's "u-City Smart City", Japan's "i-Japan Smart City" project, and Malaysia's MSC (Multimedia Super Corridor). Singapore's "Smart Nation", etc.

As a new generation of city information infrastructure, smart street light poles include charging piles, video surveillance, environmental monitoring, and light pole LED screens (LED posters).

The street LED posters use an LED display panel to realize multiple functions:

Environmental monitoring and display: temperature and humidity, PM2.5, noise.

Information release: Advertising, traffic and road conditions, danger warning.

Wireless network: Broadband access for facilities along the route, wireless AP, crowd gathering monitoring.

As a professional LED display manufacturer since 2004, YUCHIP's technical experts developed outstanding LED poster products with top-notch technology and equipment. The street pole LED posters' main advantages are: excellent visual effects, high stability, automatic brightness adjustment (high brightness in the day time and low brightness at night time), massive control (sitting in office remotely, one can control 100 to 1000 LED posters), synchronous playback, multiple security measures etc.

YUCHIP emphasized that they accept customized LED posters and LED control software functions. The LED posters are put in shopping malls, airport stores, money exchange shops and street light poles, etc.

Apart from LED posters, YUCHIP specializes in manufacturing and exporting various LED display products, like transparent LED screens, stage LED screens and more.

Media ContactEric ZhengMob: 008613798508687 manager@yuchip.com https://www.yuchip-led.com/

A3 Building, Fu Wei 2nd Industrial Park, Fu Yong Town, Bo an District, Shenzhen, China.

Related Files

YUCHIP LED PostAir Catalogue 20190806.pdf

Outdoor Rental LED Display Catalogue-YUCHIP20200225.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

LED Poster

Transparent LED Screen

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuchips-new-led-poster-the-p5-street-pole-led-poster-boosts-the-middle-east-to-build-smart-cities-301138269.html

SOURCE YUCHIP