YSMART, The World's Smallest, Lightest And Toughest Pen, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign On Kickstarter

A pen that completely changes the rules, not just an ultra-portable writing instrument but also a super tough tool.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YSMART is proud to announce the beginning and successful start to a new Kickstarter campaign, TIPEN 2.0：Redefining the Minimal EDC Pen. It is off to an excellent start with over 1,800 backers and £85,000 in funding, the campaign has already generated 1,700% of the original goal.

TIPEN 2.0, a rugged, reliable, and versatile small pen tool that is intended as an everyday carry item. The body of the pen is made from grade 5 titanium, a material that is virtually indestructible. The ballpoint tip is made of silicon carbide and is amazingly strong - one notch below diamonds - you can use it to open packages, pry off lids and pop open everything paint cans to beer cans, which makes it great for camping, hiking or trips to the lake or beach.

"A lot of people within the EDC community have a fascination with tiny things -- myself included," said Frank, the co-founder of YSMART, "There's something incredibly pleasing about carrying and using a tool that's small, lightweight and can still get the job done. We wanted a pen is much more than just a ultra-portable mini writing instrument. It is a super tough, must have in your EDC and backcountry kit."

The TIPEN 2.0 will be available in four textured designs. The engraved designs, cut from a high-powered FIBER laser, create better grip while giving the pen an elegant, professional appearance. Thanks to grade 5 titanium, these etched designs can withstand years of wear.

The campaign has already surpassed its original funding goals, and there is still time for consumers to be a part of the TIPEN 2.0 community at exclusive discount up to 57% off the retail price.

Visit TIPEN2.0 on Kickstarter to learn more about it, a pen that completely changes the rules.

About YSMART

YSMART is a small design workshop based out of London. The team has successfully launched 3 previous Kickstarter campaigns, bringing a variety of EDC products to market. With growing experience and an expanding reputation for high-quality, reliable, convenient products, YSMART will continue to create innovative products that meet the needs for consumers in a variety of settings.

