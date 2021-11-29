YouTube Removes Mark Kaye's Interview With Rand Paul After Rand Paul Predicts YouTube Will Remove It

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During last week 's interview on the nationally-syndicated "Mark Kaye Show," Senator Rand Paul predicted that YouTube would cancel the host and remove the interview from their platform. Just days later, YouTube did remove the video citing "Medical Misinformation."

"It was pretty incredible actually," explains Kaye. "I asked Senator Paul a question about Joe Biden and his unconstitutional OSHA mandate, and before he answered he warned me that what he was about to say would probably get the interview banned by Big Tech. Sure enough, he was right."

Kaye asked Senator Paul about the negative effects the overreaching mandate has already had on so many Americans. "So Mark have you ever been cancelled? Have you ever been kicked off of YouTube, or Facebook, or Twitter?" Paul asked.

"Pretty regularly," joked Kaye. Paul went on to describe how masks don 't work and they haven 't shown to be effective with school children or teachers. "This is child abuse and it should end. There is no science that it does anything to the disease."

Despite being removed from YouTube, the entire interview remains on several other platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

"This has nothing to do with medicine and everything to do with politics," says Kaye. " Rand Paul is a medical doctor and sits on the Senate Health Committee. YouTube is a place where teenagers post prank videos. Clearly they shouldn 't be judging what 's medical information and what isn 't."

Watch Senator Paul 's prediction here: https://twitter.com/markkayeshow/status/1465056984152133641

Mark Kaye is a nationally syndicated radio host, star of "The Mark Kaye Show" on Newsmax TV, and an internationally known social media streaming personality. His daily online broadcasts and social media posts are viewed by millions of people around the world.

For More Information Contact Mark Kaye 324740@email4pr.com 301-938-3044

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youtube-removes-mark-kayes-interview-with-rand-paul-after-rand-paul-predicts-youtube-will-remove-it-301432943.html

SOURCE The Mark Kaye Show