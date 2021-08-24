YouTube Permanently Deletes Dr. Naomi Wolf's DailyClout Channel

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Naomi Wolf's DailyClout channel was removed by YouTube after she shared an interview with Leslie Manookian, president of Health Freedom Defense Fund. Dr. Wolf was reporting on Ms. Manookian's successful lawsuits against the suppression of constitutional rights in CA and AZ schools. See this interview on DailyClout.io .

In addition to having been removed from YouTube, Dr. Wolf had been deplatformed in June from Twitter after sharing with 146,000 followers a reading of UNC senior researcher Dr. Ralph Baric's resume, which shows his work on gain of function research had been funded by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci. This funding was also reported on by Vanity Fair.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dr. Wolf has turned her attention towards the data and public documents involved in the COVID-19 crisis; and much of what she's reported on has called into question aspects of the government's and Big Tech's narratives and has been validated by later reporting. Because of her work asking questions, sharing primary source documents and encouraging open dialogue about matters of public interest, she has been punished by social media companies which have blocked her from using their platforms.

"This censorship highlights the extreme clampdown on free speech and public discourse prevailing in the United States," Dr. Wolf said in response to the recent YouTube action.

While Dr. Wolf has inaccurately been called an 'anti-vaxxer,' she is not opposed to vaccines in general; rather, she does not believe vaccine mandates and vaccine passports are Constitutional.

In Dr. Wolf's recent interview with Ms. Manookian, the HFDF leader raised the topic of conflicts of interest in that the NIAID holds patents on COVID-19 vaccines, as documented by reports in Public Citizen and Axios. Since the NIH allows employees who hold patents to receive up to $150,000 a year per patent, as Ms. Manookian points out, Dr. Wolf feels there is a need for open public discussion on this issue.

In both cases of deplatforming, from Twitter and also from YouTube, Dr. Wolf was reporting on matters of public interest related to Dr. Fauci's time at NIAID, which have been largely unreported in other major news outlets.

Dr. Naomi Wolf, Rhodes Scholar, 8-time best selling nonfiction author, advisor to President Bill Clinton's reelection campaign and to Vice President Al Gore, co-founder of civic tech company DailyClout.io. Dr. Wolf has an extensive history as a journalist published in every major news outlet, from The New York Times to the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. She has been a columnist for four major platforms, from The Guardian to Project Syndicate.

