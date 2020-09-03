Youth Theater Program Launches Online Workshop For Families In Need Of Extra-Curricular Activities

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink Theater is taking their show on the road, or better yet, online to meet the needs of families looking for after-school programming and extracurricular activities amidst the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape. The progressive "child-lead" company has opened enrollment for a new online Fall Workshop with additional online creative courses, slated to begin September 21, 2020. This expansion allows for children across the country to benefit from the creative and collaborative nature of theatrical production and artistic courses while remaining in the safety of their homes.

"We are continually passionate about reaching more kids, so when COVID hit, we naturally decided to shift in order to expand our efforts," says Founder and CEO, Rachel Kiser. In the last two months, their team of show-stopping instructors have committed to a massive overhaul in order to accommodate the anticipated 80% increase in young performers. Workshop attendees will engage with other children as they learn to write scripts and music, choreograph dances, design costumes and support one another in a show that is comprised of 100% original kid-created material. Kiser shares that, "We know that creative expression has tremendous power to heal. Given the current climate, providing spaces for kids to convey their feelings through art is especially essential."

The introduction of the immersive online workshop is only the latest of INK's endeavors to widen the organization's reach. Last Spring, they proudly instituted INK Conservatory to provide skills and technique for students as they explore and develop their creative interests. Courses include Acting, Songwriting, Improv, Video Editing, Cinematography, Stage Makeup, and dance classes such as Jazz and Hip Hop. INK offers a number of scholarships and is a registered vendor with iLead Online Public Charter Schools, to make the program more accessible to students based in Southern California. "It's our goal to ensure every child, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic background, has the opportunity to safe space where they can be seen and heard as individuals," explains Kiser.

To enroll a child:

Visit: https://www.inktheater.org/

Program Dates: September 21, 2020 - December 4, 2020

- 8-week Conservatory meets 1 hour/week. Ages 5-17. Price: $350

10-week Theater Workshop meets 2 hours/week. Ages 8-17. Price: $595 ( $550 before September 1, 2020 )

( before ) Email: inktheater@gmail.com

Instagram: @inktheater

Facebook: @inktheater

