Youth Hockey Players Are Excited To Receive Personalized Hockey Gifts At Their Season-Ending Party

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Chartrand, CEO of Custom Hockey Design, knows the excitement youth hockey players experience by the extent of feedback he receives from parents and coaches.

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Chartrand, CEO of Custom Hockey Design, knows the excitement youth hockey players experience by the extent of feedback he receives from parents and coaches. For more information, including product images, visit https://customhockeydesign.com

"Hi John, the mini sticks you had made up for our Bulldog Aces were an absolute hit! Thank you so much for a great job." Kristie, Saskatoon, SK

"We had our hockey banquet yesterday and our kids (Lasalle Sabres) were given their mini sticks. They LOVED them! I am very impressed with the quality and design." Aileen, Windsor, Ontario.

Receiving hockey gifts at a season-ending party is an exciting time for youth hockey players. Receiving personalized hockey gifts bearing the player's name and number along with a team design is even more exciting.

Jonathan wanted to provide personalized hockey gifts that would be a joy to receive and practical at the same time.

"There are many companies that offer personalized hockey-related gifts, but very few offer gifts with a functional value that kids can play with or use in some way," said Jonathan.

Currently, searching for 'personalized hockey gifts' on Google displays search results for companies offering various personalized hockey gifts with little to no functional value.

However, only Custom Hockey Design offers personalized 30-inch composite mini hockey sticks for knee hockey play and personalized 17oz/750mm stainless steel hot/cold bottles for packing in school lunches. These personalized gifts are graphically designed exclusively for each youth hockey team and player on the team. Designs include team names, team logos, team colors, and individual player names and numbers.

Custom Hockey Design is a design company serving Canada and United States with high-end personalized gifts, including mini hockey sticks, mini lacrosse sticks, and hot/cold stainless steel bottles, each with a unique personal design.

Jonathan Chartrand founded the company in 2013, and he is currently the principal owner. Custom Hockey Design enjoys a five-star rating with customers. The company takes pride in creating unique designs, using quality materials, and providing excellent customer support.

Contact: Jonathan Chartrand, CEOCustom Hockey DesignPhone: 1877 201 5606 https://customhockeydesign.com 320152@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youth-hockey-players-are-excited-to-receive-personalized-hockey-gifts-at-their-season-ending-party-301388213.html

SOURCE Custom Hockey Design