Youtap Partners With Mambu To Supercharge Digital Banking

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtap, a leading digital banking and digital wallet solutions provider, has partnered with global SaaS cloud-native banking and financial services platform Mambu to overlay its Banking-as-a-Service and digital banking solutions on the Mambu core banking platform.

The partnership will provide new and existing banks, community banks, credit unions, and financial service providers deploying the Mambu cloud banking platform with a market-leading SaaS-based digital banking solution.

Traditionally service providers have purchased various digital banking, payments, and mobile banking applications from multiple vendors. Youtap solves that problem by providing digital banking in a box, tightly pre-integrated with the Mambu core. Our customers can switch features on and off, including digital onboarding and eKYC, payment processing and card issuing, consumer and business digital wallet applications, merchant point of sale, and loyalty and rewards. Enabling our customers to focus on their go-to-market strategy and ultimately save money for their marketing campaigns by reducing their overall technology spend.

"Mambu is a global leader in composable banking. Its cloud-native solution is transforming banks around the world," said Chris Jones, CEO of Youtap. "This partnership will further strengthen the move to digital banking and speed up the launch of new banks and the transformation of existing banks and financial service providers globally."

Both companies are committed to providing market-leading cloud banking solutions. We can provide a complete front-end and back-end solution allowing new banks to launch in weeks and existing banks to launch new products and services into a highly regulated and competitive market quickly and cost-effectively," said Mr. Jones.

Myles Bertrand, Managing Director APAC at Mambu, said, "Youtap is an innovative player in the payments and digital banking scene that shares Mambu's goal to enhance financial inclusion around the world. Our partnership will open up exciting opportunities for banks and financial service providers to launch new banks, new products, and new services quickly and seamlessly, all in the safety and security of the cloud."

Added Kristofer Rogers, General Manager ANZ at Mambu, "Our partnership with Youtap will truly supercharge digital banking opportunities across all regions, and we are looking forward to the positive impact that we can make together."

About YoutapYoutap is a cloud-based supplier of digital banking, digital wallet and payment solutions. It enables traditional banks to transform and complement their existing core banking infrastructure with new digital banking software and applications. New banks, fintech, and retail conglomerates can transform their customer bases, providing consumers, small businesses, and retail merchants with a digital range of financial services and applications.

About MambuMambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 700 employees that support 200 customers in over 65 countries - including N26, OakNorth, Tandem, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com

