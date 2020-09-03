Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Continues To Crack Eggs In Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Egg ® Franchise Group, TEXAS EGG PARTNERS LLC, is set to open its fifth location in the state of Texas at 4406 114th St., Suite 100, Lubbock, TX, 79424 to the public on Monday, September 14, 2020. This is the second location to open in less than a year in Lubbock for the group.

The restaurant will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00AM - 2:00PM and will accommodate 122 customers in comfortable booth and table settings, and counter seating with full view of the open kitchen concept. The restaurant will employ approximately 30 people. At all Jimmy's Egg ® locations you will enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious.

This location will be the 64 th restaurant for the award-winning chain and to celebrate this opening, Jimmy's Egg will award two lucky customers breakfast for a year (one winner from each location!) To receive updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Jimmy's Egg Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg.

TEXAS EGG PARTNERS LLC is a joint venture between Klepper Capital Group, LLC and JEDI, LLC. "We are excited to continue expanding Jimmy's Egg across the state of Texas and open a second location in Lubbock," says Casey Klepper. "Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order ®, our pancake batter is made fresh every day and our fresh-cut seasoned home fries and hash browns are never frozen. It's as fresh as breakfast gets!" said Klepper.

Jimmy's Egg ® brings residents full cups of coffee served by our attentive staff, Cracked-to-Order ® omelets, chef-inspired breakfast specialties and a variety of decadent flavored pancakes. We are excited to introduce a selection of specialty coffees, Mimosas and Bloody Mary's at this location.

Breakfast menu offerings include:

The Popular "Garbage Breakfast™"

Premium Hash Brown Skillets

Specialty Omelettes

Classic, Veggie and Pot Roast Egg Benedicts

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Blueberry Streusel Multigrain Flaxseed Cinnamon Roll, Caramel Apple and traditional Buttermilk flavored pancakes

French Toast

Belgian Waffles with decadent flavored toppings

Lunch offerings include savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, healthy alternatives and favorite luncheon entrees such as:

Cuban Sandwich

Fiery Bacon Burger

Southwest Quesadilla Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Chicken Quesadillas

Short on time? Order online and get it to go! Jimmy's Egg introduced its branded app available for download through Apple and Google Play last year that includes online ordering, online catering and exclusive offers and rewards for guests that download the app. Guests can search Jimmy's Egg and download today!

About Jimmy's Egg ®:

The first Jimmy's Egg ® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy's Egg ® from a single restaurant to the 63-unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy's Egg ® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg ® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

Media Contact: comments@jimmysegg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/your-neighborhood-breakfast-place-continues-to-crack-eggs-in-texas-301123916.html

SOURCE Jimmy's Egg