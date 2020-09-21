Your favorite flavors from childhood have returned, with Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, Cookie Crisp and Trix bringing back the taste and shapes that ruled your Saturday mornings in the 80s. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Your favorite flavors from childhood have returned, with Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, Cookie Crisp and Trix bringing back the taste and shapes that ruled your Saturday mornings in the 80s.

Your favorite flavors from childhood have returned, with Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, Cookie Crisp and Trix bringing back the taste and shapes that ruled your Saturday mornings in the 80s. General Mills, the fan-favorite cereal maker, is kicking it old school, with Cocoa Puffs delivering more chocolatey taste, Cookie Crisp bringing more chocolate chip cookie taste, Trix reviving its classic six fruity shapes and Golden Grahams taking us back to its retro recipe - honey is back!

"Our fans crave a taste of nostalgia - and, while these four cereals have always remained popular, we've answered their requests and brought back the taste they remember from childhood," said Jennifer Jorgenson, vice president of marketing for General Mills cereal. "After all, was there anything better as a kid than waking up on Saturday morning, grabbing your favorite cereal and watching cartoons? We're hoping fans can relive these fun moments while sharing the classic taste they loved with their own families now."

To celebrate the permanent return of the 80s taste you've been craving from Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Trix and Golden Grahams, General Mills has teamed up with Mario Lopez - actor, television host and a kid of the 80s himself - to host General Mills Presents: The Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In, featuring cartoon classics. The best part - everyone can join in on the fun. Tune in from the comfort of your couch or experience it live at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Not in the Los Angeles area? No problem! General Mills will provide access to stream the drive-in experience right into your living room on Oct. 3. Plus, the first 100 fans who sign up for the at-home viewing experience will receive free samples of all four cereals delivered to their door.

"Cereal plus cartoons defined my Saturday mornings as a kid, so I'm thrilled to team up with General Mills for a little throwback event everyone can enjoy," said Lopez. "I can't wait to join fans with my family for the Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In from my own couch with a bowl - or two - of cereal in tow."

General Mills partnered with Tribeca Drive-In® - who are bringing audiences together safely across the nation through signature entertainment experiences celebrating storytelling in film, TV, music and live comedy. Together, Tribeca and General Mills created this first-of-its-kind cartoon drive-in experience.

Classic cartoons will be shown on the big screen, and the event will have a number of COVID-safe activities for families to enjoy, including a drive-thru photo opportunity and cereal snack packs so fans can snack as they watch.

All four improved cereals are now available at most major retailers nationwide.

To reserve your spot at the event or learn more about watching from home, visit www.tribecafilm.com/ultimatesaturdaymorning. Be sure to follow @GeneralMillsCereal on Facebook and Instagram to share photos of your Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In setup using #ultimatesaturdaymorning.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About Tribeca Enterprises

Tribeca Enterprises is a multi-platform storytelling company, established in 2003 by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal. Tribeca provides artists with unique platforms to expand the audience for their work and broadens consumer access to experience storytelling, independent film, and media. The company operates a network of entertainment businesses including the Tribeca Film Festival; the Tribeca TV Festival; and its branded entertainment production arm, Tribeca Studios. In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

