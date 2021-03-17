Younger Generations Half As Likely To Travel Before Memorial Day, Says Proprietary G/O Media Survey

Study reveals generational travel insights, such as younger generations being more cautious to travel or stay in vacation rentals like VRBO or Airbnb

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today G/O Media , one of the leading digital publishers in the country, released findings from its 2021 Travel Survey - weighing the comfort levels of Americans as vaccine-rollout allows them to consider their next vacation, hotel stay, or air travel. The survey revealed that while younger generations are still uncomfortable planning their next getaway, individuals 45 and older are eager to vacation and are in fact 2x more likely to travel recreationally over the coming weeks.

Over 4,000 individuals were surveyed for G/O Media Insights Group's Travel Survey, the first in an ongoing series, representing a strong range of demographics including gender, age, and location (with a statistically small margin of error of 1.5%). Survey results confirm that vaccines are working - as vaccines become readily available for a certain age-group, their comfort levels with travelling increase dramatically. Older generations feel confident to travel immediately - and are eager to plan travel - with 15% of respondents over 45 planning to vacation before Memorial Day, as opposed to 8% of those under 25.

Younger counterparts are still hesitant to travel, perhaps because they have yet to gain widespread access to the vaccine. However, while younger generations are much more cautious about travelling domestically or internationally, or even planning trips for 2021, their day-to-day activities are surprisingly aggressive in comparison: 1 in 3 participants under 25 feel safe attending a movie in-theater in the coming weeks.

Admittedly a tough year for hotels, those which have survived into 2021 are likely to come out stronger on the other side. Amongst individuals traveling this summer or earlier, 60% are more comfortable staying in hotels compared with vacation rentals like VRBO or Airbnb. Where you're located also determines your comfort level - people in Midwest and Southern states are 31% more comfortable planning travel with hotel stays versus those on the East Coast.

Communal travel is still proven to be an area of discomfort :the majority of respondents are comfortable traveling by car (97%), including ride-share apps like Uber or Lyft, opposed to trains (37%) or airplanes (28%), perhaps due to the ability to control surroundings like opening a car window.

"In terms of travel confidence - the vaccine is clearly having an effect," says Kyle Kramer, Research Manager and key manager at the G/O Media Insights Group. "After a year where people 45 and older reported staying at home far more than younger individuals, we're seeing them now much more eager to get out of their homes. In these early days, this group has had wider access to the vaccine, and are planning immediate vacations, even prior to Memorial Day which would typically kick off summer travel. Vaccines are opening a whole new door to travel in 2021 and we look forward to our audiences being able to travel safely again."

Key takeaways from G/O Media's 2021 Travel Survey are listed below:

Survey respondents have been careful over the past year:

Of more than 4000 respondents, over two thirds (67%) report the last time they vacationed, or travelled recreationally, was over a year ago (before the pandemic).

11% travelled 7-12 months ago,

9% have travelled within the last 30 days.

Individuals are beginning to plan travel for 2021:

14% have planned their next vacation before Memorial Day,

25% have planned a vacation for the summer months,

2% have planned travel for the winter holiday season 2021,

And 38% are still unsure/are not considering their next dates for travel.

Communal travel is still an area of discomfort:

The majority of respondents are comfortable traveling by car (97%), compared to train (37%) or airplane (28%).

Only 2% surveyed were "not at all" comfortable travelling by car.

13% of travellers shared they would be very likely to travel via airplane for a vacation in the near future, vs. 78% travelling by car.

Where to stay will be equally important in vacation planning:

Respondents were just as likely to stay at a hotel as they were to stay at a friend or relative's home (22%).

47% of respondents stated it was very unlikely they would stay in a vacation rental or homeshare (e.g. Airbnb, VRBO).

The Midwest and South are more likely to plan a hotel stay in the near future vs. East and West coasts: South Atlantic (51% likely to stay in a hotel on their next trip), South Central (50%), North Central (48%), Mountain (48%), Pacific (42%), Mid Atlantic (42%), New England (39%).

The future of events (i.e. concerts, sporting events) is still unclear:

1 in 3 people under 25 feel safe attending a movie in-theater in the near future.

Only 7% of respondents would feel safe attending an indoor event (sports event or concert in an indoor arena).

Museums were deemed a safe activity by respondents, with 58% saying they would feel "very comfortable" visiting a museum in the near future, and 35% planning an upcoming visit.

The overwhelming majority of respondents said they would not be comfortable attending the following activities: indoor concert (59% would not be comfortable), attending an outdoor sports event (54%), seeing a movie in a theater (44%), dining indoors (32%).

Of those likely to attend an event in the near future:

47% plan to eat at a restaurant indoors



23% plan to attend a movie at a theater



35% plan to go to a museum



19% plan to attend an outdoor sporting event



12% plan to attend an indoor concert



9% plan to attend an indoor sports event

