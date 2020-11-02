Young Living CSO Wins Gold In The 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business And Innovation Awards®

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living announced today that Golden Bridge Awards has honored the company with two winning positions in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®: a gold Golden Bridge Award honoring chief science officer Dr. R. Michael Buch for Product Development Executive of the Year and a bronze Golden Bridge Award for Company Work-From-Home Implementation of the Year and Team of the Year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Buch has been crucial in developing Young Living's exacting standards, resulting in annual sales of several billions of dollars of the company's wellness products. He implemented a rigorous quality control standard to hold Young Living's products to strict specifications and oversaw the investment of over $750,000 in laboratory upgrades to ensure the use of only the highest-quality raw materials. In addition, Dr. Buch expanded Young Living's research to implement greenhouse testing, analyzing how various plants are affected by environmental factors in production. These learnings informed Dr. Buch's research, with the intent of adding to the academic knowledge base as well as understanding how best to grow plants at a larger scale.

"It's an honor to have Dr. Buch named a gold winner by Golden Bridge Awards," said Mary Young, CEO at Young Living. "Mike has been instrumental in making Young Living unparalleled industry leaders. Our products are known to be the highest-quality essential oil-based wellness products available, and that is in no small part due to his implementation of new standards and innovative product research."

The bronze Golden Bridge Award honored Young Living's success of its working-from-home implementation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company demonstrated this excellence in a number of ways: Young Living has been proactive in keeping its employees safe by initiating an emergency leave bank as per the Communicable Disease Policy to provide flexible leave to employees impacted by COVID-19 and by extending its PTO policy to include emergency paid leave. Young Living was one of the first Utah-based companies to implement a work-from-home policy, transitioning 95% of employees to work remotely. It then utilized various platforms to bring employees together with virtual resources, such as virtual fitness classes, virtual happy hours, virtual live-and-learns, bi-weekly executive town hall meetings, and a variety of other free resources to maintain and improve employee morale and company culture despite the obstacles of the pandemic. Young Living sends frequent employee surveys to evaluate the feelings, attitudes, and mental health of employees so the company can find innovative support methodologies.

"We're indeed delighted to receive the bronze Golden Bridge Award for Work-From-Home Implementation and Team of the Year," said Young. "Everything we've done to support our employees is simply reflective of our values as a company: family, health, work/life balance and personal autonomy. This is a precarious time, but Young Living will do whatever it takes to ensure the well-being of our employees."

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated, and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

