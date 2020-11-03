Young Latinx Voters Dominate Early Vote Across Battleground States Heading Into Election Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Latinx voters in battleground states are turning out in massive early voting numbers, setting the stage for record turnout as the election closes. Across the battleground states of Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina, a full 33% of Latinx early votes came from voters who did not cast a ballot in 2016. At this point, young Latinx voters make up the largest bloc within the Latinx electorate, the only group for which this is the case. In early voting, Latinx turnout is at its highest level ever, with 6,810,948 votes cast, compared to 3,710,270 cast at this point in 2016. In Pennsylvania, Latinx early voting is up 840% compared to 2016. Latinx early voting is also up 148% in North Carolina, 133% in Florida, 124% in Arizona, 147% in Texas, and 147% in Nevada.

Voto Latino has played a major role in registering and mobilizing Latinx voters to the polls. Across the country, the organization registered 601,330 voters. Since 2012, Voto Latino has registered 1,120,784 people, including 15% of all new voters in Texas in 2018. This year, through a targeted and disciplined campaign, Voto Latino heavily invested its $33.7 million war chest in the most important battleground states of this election. In Texas, the organization registered 263,581 voters, greater than the margin of victory in the state's 2018 Senate race. In Georgia and North Carolina, states with some of the fastest-growing Latinx populations in the country, Voto Latino registered 35,754 and 39,240 voters, respectively. In Arizona, a state that has suppressed Latinx communities for decades and has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, Voto Latino registered 54,610 voters.

As we await the results, amid tabulation delays due to COVID-19, Voto Latino is encouraging all sides to remain calm and await officially certified results. Any premature declaration of victory should be viewed and scrutinized as an attempt to usurp the will of the voters. For the good of the country, every eligible vote must be counted and great care must be taken to ensure that the certified result matches the preference of the American people.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

