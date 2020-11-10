Young Innovations Announces Acquisition Of Preat Corporation

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products, today announced the acquisition of Preat Corporation. Based in Santa Maria, CA, Preat is a leading provider of dental implant components, attachments and tools.

"Preat represents an exciting expansion in the implant prosthetic sector with a great track record of growth. This acquisition builds upon our strategy to make it easier for the dentist, periodontist and surgeon to incorporate implants and surgical procedures into their practices ," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations. "We are excited to support the continued growth of Preat's business, employees, vendors, customers and brand as a part of our broader global portfolio."

"Our acquisition of Preat reflects our continued commitment to invest in the growing area of implant-related and oral surgery products," noted Dan Garrick, Vice President of Corporate Development at Young Innovations. "Preat's 'one-stop-shop' product line for implant restoration represents an excellent addition to our portfolio as we move toward a full-range of products in the oral rehabilitation segment."

"This is an exciting time for the Preat team as well as our industry partners. Young provides an opportunity to supercharge our growth while maintaining the same level of service and exceptional customer experience that our customers have come to count on," added Chris Bormes, Preat President. "The foundation that Preat was built upon 40 years ago aligns very closely with Young, and our Core Values and commitment to innovation and service won't change. I'm thrilled to lead Preat during this next chapter in our history."

Preat has established a very strong leadership team with aggressive growth plans in the future and Chris Bormes will continue to lead the Preat business. There are no changes to the ordering and service experience for customers or vendors.

Young Innovations, Inc. is a portfolio company of The Jordan Company.

About Young Innovations, Inc.Young Innovations is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of supplies and equipment used by dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, surgical and diagnostic segments. With our mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, we focus on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions. We pursue strategic acquisition opportunities to increase the breadth and growth potential of our product and service offerings. By enhancing our products and expanding customer relationships, we are better able to respond to clinician and patient needs.

Young Innovations is owned primarily by an affiliated fund managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") as well as the Young Innovations management team. TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1982 and has a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies.

