Young@Heart Chorus Announces October 2nd Release Date For Highly Anticipated New Album, Miss You

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young@Heart, the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing rock group composed of two dozen spirited senior citizens ranging in age from 77-92, will be releasing a brand-new single this Friday, August 28th.

The Massachusetts-based rock group, subject of the smash Fox Searchlight documentary Young@Heart, will release "A Change Is Gonna Come," a cover of the Sam Cooke classic, featuring Chicago Children's Choir. The song is one of seventeen unforgettable tracks featured on the group's upcoming album Miss You , which will be released on October 2, 2020.

With their first album since 2012, Young@Heart puts its unique stamp on songs from legendary artists such as Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, NWA, and Pearl Jam. On October 3, fans worldwide can join Young@Heart for a virtual album release event and benefit concert that will feature performances, music video debuts, celebrity guest appearances, and more!

As an ensemble of senior citizens performing classic and contemporary hits, Young@Heart has been celebrated worldwide as a truly inspirational force, especially during these challenging times. Their energy and charisma show fans that it's possible to grow old without growing boring. Unwilling to be shut away in nursing homes, Young@Heart had been touring the world since 1982, performing sold out concerts, and singing unexpected interpretations of popular music from The Clash, Jimi Hendrix, Sonic Youth, and Coldplay.

Unfortunately, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Young@Heart's ability to tour, perform or rehearse together in person. With an average age of 85, its members are among the most at risk from COVID-19, and therefore this will be one of the last groups to perform in public due to the high risk of infection. One member is recovering from a 14-day hospitalization after contracting COVID-19.

Undeterred, Young@Heart refocused its energy in 2020 under the "new normal." What began with an audio conference call in March, and a Zoom rehearsal a week later, blossomed into twice weekly virtual rehearsals and online collaborations with the renowned Chicago Children's Choir and the Barton Hills Elementary Chorus from Austin, Texas, best known for their unique interpretations of Grateful Dead songs. The two choruses joined forces remotely to sing Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

This has all set the stage for the release of their fresh new album, Miss You , which will arrive on October 2.

Miss You track listing:

1. Miss You (The Rolling Stones)

2. With A Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles / Joe Cocker version)

3. Dance To The Music (Sly & The Family Stone)

4. Gymnopédie (Erik Satie / Psychedelic Furs)

5. Women Of The World ( Ivor Cutler)

6. Kiss (Prince)

7. Watching The River Flow (Bob Dylan)

8. A Change Is Gonna Come ( Sam Cooke)

9. Splendid Isolation ( Warren Zevon)

10. For What It's Worth (Buffalo Springfield)

11. Express Yourself ( Charles Wright & NWA)

12. I Still Got It ( Lee Fields)

13. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town (Pearl Jam)

14. Volver Volver (Vicente Fernández / Los Lobos version)

15. Let's Dance ( David Bowie)

16. Do Right Woman, Do Right Man ( Aretha Franklin)

17. Because I Love You (Stevie B)

ABOUT YOUNG@HEART

What started out in 1982 at a Western Massachusetts elderly housing project to joyfully pass the time - instead of passing your time - has developed into the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing musical extravaganza better known as The Young@Heart Chorus. Featured in the 2018 E*Trade Super Bowl ad and stars of the hit Fox Searchlight documentary Young@Heart, this group of spirited seniors, ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s, has toured from Northampton to New Zealand, Europe to Japan, proving "it's possible to grow old without growing boring" ( The Dartmouth ).

Young at Heart Chorus, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created in 1982 by Bob Cilman and Judith B. Sharpe. Its advisory board includes former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, Tim Kingsbury of Arcade Fire, Jefferson Airplane founding member Jorma Kaukonen, and Nancy Utley, Chairwoman of Fox Searchlight Pictures.

