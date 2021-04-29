You'll Love Zapp's® New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips Voodoo® And Evil Eye™! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Zapp's® is excited to celebrate its first ten-year anniversary under Utz Brands, Inc.

Zapp's® is excited to celebrate its first ten-year anniversary under Utz Brands, Inc.'s family of snack food brands. Leveraging Utz's unique distribution system, Zapp's has been able to reach significantly more brand fans. And with Utz's Kitchen Specialists, Zapp's has continued to innovate and bring exciting new flavors to market. Over the past year alone, these efforts have made Zapp's the fastest growing potato chip brand in convenience stores, 1 according to IRI.

Try'm all! Zapp's® New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips flavors! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

To build on the excitement, through May 8, 2021, visit the Zapp's Store and receive 10% off any Zapp's brand product or gear. And, enter the Zapp's® Perfect 10 Sweepstakes to win one of ten (10) Zapp's Brand prize kits, complete with the Zapp's gear and best sellers sack! No purchase is necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on May 9, 2021. View official rules at Sweepstakes Terms & Conditions. Void where prohibited.

With daringly different flavors, Zapp's has a unique New Orleans style all its own. From universal fan-favorite Voodoo® to recent triumph Evil Eye™, Zapp's Kettle Style Potato Chips offer a conundrum of exciting flavors which lives up to the sights, sounds and soul of New Orleans.

Founded in 1985 by Ron Zappe, Zapp's® New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips include a range of convenient on-the-go and take-home sizes as well as exciting flavors including Cajun Dill Gator-Tators®, Spicy Cajun Crawtators®, Hotter N Hot® Jalapeno, Mesquite Bar-B-Que and a whole lot more - Yeah, they'll tickle your taste-buds and keep'm dancing like you're at Mardis Gras!

"Zapp's fans have spoken and they've made us the fastest growing potato chip brand in convenience stores in the past year!" said Wendy Groover, Senior Director, Craft Brands Marketing, Utz Brands, Inc. " And there's even more to celebrate with Zapp's Perfect Ten Sweepstakes, Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!"

Zapp's® New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line at: Zapp's Store. And join the conversation about Zapp's® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter using @Zappschips, and tell us which is your favorite Zapp's potato chip!

(1) IRI, C-Store 52 weeks ending April 18, 2021.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

