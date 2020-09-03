You Know Jack; A Jackfruit Cooking Class

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a growing demand for information and application of a plant-based diet, the nation's first fully plant-based nutrition and culinary education center - the Center for Plant-based Living (CPBL) - is offering virtual plant-based cooking classes! Join their Jackfruit cooking class on September 9 - they are even making plant-based BBQ ribs!

Caryn Dugan, AKA STL Veg Girl , has been teaching cooking classes in-person since 2008 when she was diagnosed and treated for cancer. She spent years growing her service-based business and last year in 2019 she opened her brick and mortar location - CPBL.

With the advent of COVID, she is now on track to offer classes virtually and thus offering fun, educational and immune boosting, plant-based cooking classes globally.

The Center's calendar will be filling in the weeks to come and you can be "the first to know", Dugan says, by adding yourself to their twice monthly newsletter here.

Dugan has strong ties with Forks Over Knives, The Physician's Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and the Plantrician Project, all of which will be apparent though classes and programs offered. These are trusted organizations in the plant-based arena and people put value in these entities. A speaker's series, corporate team building, cooking classes and much more will be offered at CPBL. Dugan has also named James Loomis, MD, MBA of PCRM as the Center's Medical Director.

For more information, visit CPBL-STL.com.

