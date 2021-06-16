Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Introduces Freshly Sliced Avocado, Available For A Limited Time

TORRANCE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen, known for their insanely craveable Japanese-inspired rice bowls, is now serving up fresh, hand-sliced avocado, available for a limited time. Guests can now add even more heart-healthy flavor by topping their Yoshinoya faves, like Teriyaki Chicken and Original Beef, with a creamy, half avocado for only $1.89. Not only does this protein-packed superfood taste avo-lutely great, but it's also rich in antioxidants and vitamins like C, E and B5. It really is Fresh with Benefits ®.

To celebrate the introduction of avocado and the start of summer, Yoshinoya is also dipping its toes into merch, with the unveiling of its limited-edition avocado-themed swimwear. You're sure to have a splashing good time looking cool at the beach, pool party or hot tub with the brand's Fresh with Benefits ® board shorts or a women's one-piece swimsuit. Available in sizes S-XL, both items are comfortable, durable and quick-drying. Each is available for $60, including free domestic shipping, and comes with a code for a free avocado upgrade with the purchase of any bowl. Visit yoshinoyamerch.com to score yours, while supplies last.

"Since avocado is a synonymous with both Japanese cuisine and California taste profiles, it's a natural menu addition that pairs perfectly with our array of freshly made, customizable bowls," said Kim Freer, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're keeping it fresh at Yoshinoya and are excited to introduce avocado and our playful merch just in time for summer fun."

Ready to get your avo on? The brand invites guests to top any bowl with a freshly sliced half avocado for free when they use code AVOFREE in the Yoshinoya app.

How to redeem:1) Register for the Yoshinoya app2) Tap "Account"3) Tap "Enter Coupon Code"4) Enter code: AVOFREE5) Tap "Add to Account"6) Scan your code in restaurant or apply to an online order

One time use only. Expires 8/31/21.

About Yoshinoya Japanese KitchenFresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. Guests can customize their bowl from a variety of insanely craveable menu options, including the original Beef Bowl ® that started it all. For more information, visit the company's website.

