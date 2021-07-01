Yosemite Region Applauds New Korean Documentary With A Spotlight On The Family-Owned, Pines Resort At Bass Lake

BASS LAKE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Choe family owns and operates The Pines Resort at Bass Lake. Choi Kyu-sun, the patriarch of the family, is a Korean immigrant. He purchased the lakefront resort in central California with big dreams but limited experience operating a large resort property. Ten years later, he's still doing it. Ambition and hard work drove Kyu-sun, his wife and son, to their goals. OnDemandKorea captures their story in a documentary series titled "Against The Odds - CEO."

Regular visitors to Bass Lake know that this corner of the world is exceptional. Now, the appeal of beautiful Bass Lake has a new audience in Korea and Korean communities abroad. The Choe family story of perseverance showcases that the California version of The American Dream is alive and well.

Watch the heartwarming episode. Tip: select 'Closed Captions' for English speakers.

"As an entrepreneur, it's inspiring seeing how the Choe's followed their dreams, took a risk, and succeeded. With hard work, determination, a well-thought-out business plan, and a little luck, it's possible to achieve your goals in life," said Michael Broderick, owner of Pedal Forward Bikes and Adventure. "Our new business is excited to launch a promotion with their resort highlighting the incredible single track mountain biking trails at Bass Lake."

"I've known Kyu-sun since before I campaigned, back when he owned the Days Inn in Oakhurst. He was so kind to a friend of mine who stayed at his hotel," explains Tom Wheeler, Madera County District IV Supervisor. "When I first ran for county supervisor, I was placing signs in North Fork, Kyu-sun stopped, got out of his van, and said, 'Remember me?'. Of course, I did. He let me know that I had his support. It meant a lot to me then, and it still does today. That was 16 years ago, and it's been a great friendship. He's come so far, and he truly is, an American success story."

From Bass Lake's south shore, Michelle Miller of Miller's Landing Resort shared, "Our family wants to extend a huge congratulations to the Choe Family for celebrating more than a decade of ownership at The Pines Resort! This wonderful new documentary shares a powerful story, and we are grateful to have the Choe's as our friends and neighbors across the lake."

Contact: Brooke Smith Visit Yosemite | Madera County Brooke@yosemitethisyear.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yosemite-region-applauds-new-korean-documentary-with-a-spotlight-on-the-family-owned-pines-resort-at-bass-lake-301323887.html

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County