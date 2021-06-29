Yoruba One Voice International Press Conference At The National Press Club On The Issue Of Insecurity, Terrorism, Genocide In Yorubaland, And Nigeria

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies and gentlemen of the press, it is our distinct pleasure to announce to you our upcoming World Press Conference in Washington DC, USA, on July 1, 2021, at 12pm - 1:30pm ET to discuss insecurity, terrorism,...

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies and gentlemen of the press, it is our distinct pleasure to announce to you our upcoming World Press Conference in Washington DC, USA, on July 1, 2021, at 12pm - 1:30pm ET to discuss insecurity, terrorism, genocide, raping, abuse of women and children, sex trafficking and the disintegration of Nigeria.

If these problems are not resolved they would impact global economy, immigration, and lead to global humanitarian crises.

The Conference will include reporters from major international news organizations including CNN, etc. and Nigerian panelists.

The Conference expected outcome is to develop and produce a peaceful road map to amicably resolve the current crises in Nigeria and to prevent further disintegration that may lead to civil war.

Buhari's administration has been plagued with many atrocities across Yorubaland, including the two incidents at Igangan, killing of Pastors, businessmen and women, maiming, dismemberment, raping, killings of women and children and kidnappings for huge ransoms running into millions of naira.

Farmers are killed daily with their farm crops and harvests destroyed.

The outlined problems are reasons different ethnic groups are now demanding Self Determination.

We Yoruba with common language, value and culture are now demanding our own Nation.

We successfully ran our own government in the past that was a shiny star on the hill during Awolowo's era when we accomplished the following:

First Radio Station.

First TV Station in Africa .

. Free Education System.

Free HealthCare System with the best hospitals in Africa .

. Functioning Public Water System and 24/7 Electricity Supply.

We are capable and ready to be part of the civilized world again.

Further disintegration is inevitable if nothing is done.

Therefore, we are asking for an internationally supervised referendum for self -determination before another civil war.

A new civil war will grossly affect all the international industries in Nigeria which are in Yorubaland.

Kidnapping has become a lucrative business with government paying huge ransoms to the terrorist Fulani kidnappers and we find it very difficult that government negotiators can find their location but cannot arrest them.

We believe the government is complicit in this criminal enterprise where paid ransoms are used to buy ammunition for terrorism.

We find it very difficult to believe that a President will rather lose his country to foreign herdsmen Fulani terrorists using Cattle grazing as a cover-up for terrorism, killings, kidnappings, and banditry.

Insecurity, terrorism, genocide, and disintegration of Yorubaland and Nigeria will likely continue, and this is why we want our Yoruba Nation Self-determination.

Thank you.

Yoruba One Voice Foreign Affairs Team.

