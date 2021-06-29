York County, PA Moves To Online Sheriff Sales With National Software Provider Realauction.com

YORK, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheriff's Office of York County will soon be holding their monthly Sheriff Sales online via an easy-to-use system provided by Realauction.com. Moving online will help the county to hold their sales without large public gatherings, thus helping to alleviate the spread of COVID-19. It will also open the county's sale up to a larger audience of bidders, resulting in a higher likelihood of those properties to be returned to the tax rolls.

The new platform will allow bidders to view the list of properties being sold while keeping track of the auction in real time. All deposits and payments are made electronically. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable, & refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well - including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office. Any questions will be answered by Realauction.com's dedicated Customer Service Department.

"We are excited to move to this online portal for our Sheriff Sales & are confident it will greatly improve the overall efficiency of our sales now and in the future.", said Richard Keuerleber, York County Sheriff. "Realauction.com was chosen due to their proven track record and user friendly software - plus there's no cost to the County whatsoever."

Realauction.com's CEO, Lloyd McClendon said "Entering into the state of Pennsylvania was a logical next step for us, and we expect to be adding many more PA counties in the months to come." If you would like more information about Realauction.com, please visit their website at www.realauction.com.

About Realauction.com

Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff's Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 300 counties in 12 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.

