Yooz New Automated Accounts Payable Solution, Yooz Rising, Launches In Ireland

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yooz, the cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation software company, has unveiled the availability of Yooz Rising in Ireland, its new groundbreaking user experience and features.

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yooz, the cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation software company, has unveiled the availability of Yooz Rising in Ireland, its new groundbreaking user experience and features.

The software, which has also been launched in the US, the UK and France and successfully adopted by 1,000+ organizations, offers powerful Purchase-to-Pay Automation accessible to all Irish businesses - regardless of size, industry and volume of documents.

Yooz provides a powerful, zero-capex, zero setup, zero training cloud-based solution to organizations of all sizes, with the ambition to remove all barriers to Accounts Payable (AP) & P2P automation adoption.

Yooz redefines the standards of AP Automation performance, simplicity, security by combining:

Real-time automation technologies thanks to a unique blend of AI, Deep Learning and Big Data-based technologies

An intuitive and modern user experience

Rich and secure features, from purchase requisition to invoice payment, regulation-compliant traceability and AI-based fraud detection.

Yooz Rising is an all-in-one solution that meets three vital needs of modern organizations:

Real-time automation from anywhere, at any time generating speed and savings Business resilience and continuity with complete traceability and security Intuitiveness and simplicity as a driver for quick user adoption

Speaking on the launch, Magali Michel, EMEA Director at Yooz, said: "The further expansion of Yooz in Ireland demonstrates the key role automation is playing in modern finance and accounting departments. In the context of companies still facing a financial crisis, they need the kinds of digital tools that secure and optimize their business processes while minimising any future disruption. Yooz Rising perfectly matches their needs: an unrivaled solution made for modern accounting and finance leaders striving for excellence and driven by a shared performance-driven ambition."

The launch of Yooz in Ireland was backed up by a joint webinar in February 2021 and collaboration with the France Ireland Chamber of Commerce (FICC) and PwC, a Patron of FICC and the largest professional services firm in Ireland.

Cliona McGowan, Director, FICC, said: "We are proud to welcome Yooz as a new member of the France Ireland Chamber of Commerce and welcome their participation in our Working Group for ICT. Uncertain times lie ahead for all businesses across the world, which means we need technologies that help companies reduce future disruption, improve operational performance and optimize current processes now more than ever before."

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 4,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide.

Yooz's unique solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and RPA technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability and end-to-end customizable features. It integrates seamlessly with more than 250 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Visit us on www.getyooz.co.uk

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yooz-new-automated-accounts-payable-solution-yooz-rising-launches-in-ireland-301303032.html

SOURCE Yooz