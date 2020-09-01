Yonder Announces Partnership With Scottie Jones & Farm Stay USA

HAMILTON, Mont., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonder , a platform for nature tourism and Farm Stay USA , a non-profit created to connect guests with the best authentic farm and ranch stay vacations throughout the United States, today announced a partnership that will make it easier for travelers to discover, book and experience farm stays.

Under the new partnership, Yonder and Farm Stay USA are working together to bring more exposure to US farms that invite guests to experience farm life and learn about healthy food systems. Founder, Scottie Jones, will also serve as a Yonder strategic advisor, and brings a diverse skill set to the team spanning farming, tourism and entrepreneurship. " Scottie Jones is a globally recognized agritourism visionary," said Bill Lee, Co-founder & CEO of Yonder. "We feel fortunate to be able to leverage her hard earned knowledge and introduce more travelers to American farmers, through her exceptional network."

Launched in June 2010, Farm Stay USA promotes authentic rural lodging on working farms and ranches throughout the US, and has grown into a nationwide network whose website has over $1.1 million users. "We align with Yonder's belief that businesses should be used as a force for social, economical and environmental good," said Scottie Jones. "Agritourism has the potential to help revitalize rural economies, educate the public about agriculture, and preserve agricultural heritage. The extra revenue also helps keep some of these farms afloat."

Using Yonder's new website and app ( available on iOS and Android ), you can book a variety of overnight stays and activities at farms, ranches, and other nature immersive properties. Yonder understands that travel is about more than a price and listing, so it spotlights what guests will take away from the experience that they might not find elsewhere, such as the personal philosophies of the farmers, known as Yonder Stewards.

About YonderFounded in 2018 by Tim and Sarah Southwell, Yonder is a platform for nature tourism in the United States. Based in Hamilton, Montana, the company has secured $4M in funding.

