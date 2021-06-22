Yolélé Wins 2021 Expo West Virtual NEXTY Award

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yolélé , Revolutionary African Foods company and purveyor of the ancient grain fonio, is a winner of the New Hope Network 2021 Expo West Virtual NEXTY Award for outstanding new products, in the Best New Pantry Food category.

Yolélé's Fonio Pilafs offer an opportunity to explore new ingredients and push culinary boundaries. Fonio Pilafs are available in 5 varieties are gluten-free, and are ready in five minutes. Each flavor is rooted in West African cultures and cuisines, inspired by the dishes of co-founder chef Pierre Thiam's home country, Senegal.

"In Africa, we eat dishes like this every day, but we don't see them much on American tables. To see them identified as pantry staples -- and to win an award for them -- is unbelievably gratifying," says Thiam.

Yolélé partnered with trusted ingredient supplier Woodland Foods to bring the vision to life.

"From the first meeting, hearing Chef Pierre Thiam's vision to today where that vision is brought to life, and fonio is being recognized as a pantry staple - it's been such a privilege to be a part of this journey," says Aram Karapetian, Woodland Food's President.

Yolélé has partnered with organizations in the Sahel region to establish a sustainable growth model for the tiny, ancient grain that has been cultivated in West Africa. Experts celebrate fonio as a climate-smart crop that thrives in poor soil with little water. Yolélé recognizes its untapped potential to re-green a region suffering from rapid desertification and climate change.

Fonio Pilafs are available at Yolele.com, Amazon, Whole Foods Markets in the Northeast and North Atlantic regions. They are available to retailers via UNFI, KeHE, Renaissance Specialty Foods, Chex Finer Foods, and Associated Buyers, and online via Mable and Faire. Fonio Pilafs are available in foodservice sizes.

Yoléléwas created to share West African ingredients with the world, beginning with fonio. Yolélé was co-founded by Phil Teverow, industry veteran, and Pierre Thiam, chef, cookbook author, ambassador for African cuisine and culture, and longtime advocate for sustainability and biodiversity. Yolélé's purpose is to create economic opportunity for farming communities; to promote biodiverse, regenerative farming systems; and to introduce Africa's ingredients to tables around the world. Yolélé has partnered with trusted ingredient suppliers Woodland Foods to help bring their vision to life.

Woodland Foodsis a specialty food company, specializing in global sourcing, custom blending, and processing. For three decades, Woodland Foods has striven to meet the evolving needs of manufacturing, food service, and retail customers by offering a diverse selection of specialty food ingredients. Via their partnerships with Yolélé, Woodland Foods can share the ingredients of Africa with kitchens around the world.

The NEXTY Awardsis a biannual awards program through New Hope Network. The awards recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet.

