Yokogawa Announces Keynote Speakers For Virtual Event, Y NOW 2021 - Realizing Autonomous Operations

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa selects global thought leaders to present successful transformations from industrial automation to industrial autonomy (IA2IA) at its global, virtual event, Y NOW 2021. Over November 2-4, 2021, leading experts such as Francisco Betti, head of Advanced Manufacturing & Production at the World Economic Forum, Michael Krauss, senior automation manager at BASF, Andreas Helget, president and CEO, Yokogawa Europe B.V., and Dr. Yu Dai, director and senior vice president, Digital Solutions Headquarters at Yokogawa Electric Corporation, will virtually share their expertise in focusing digital transformations to enable autonomous operations.

Expert panels will address the latest key topics in autonomous operations pertaining to several industries including oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, renewable energy, food & beverage, and water & wastewater. Jac Opmeer, principal automation engineer at Shell Global Solutions B.V. and Dave Emerson, vice president, U.S. Technology Center at Yokogawa Corporation of America, are hosting a 'fireside chat' on the Open Process Automation Standard. Yokogawa's industrial cybersecurity expert, Matt Malone, will moderate a discussion on the emerging business risk management strategy for OT cyber security with Jerry Caponera, VP of Cyber Risk Strategy at ThreatConnect, Tom Finan, cyber growth leader at Willis Tower Watson, and David Llorens, director, Risk Consulting at RSM U.S.

"Autonomous operations possess learning and adaptive capabilities that enable automated responses to emerging situations without human operator interaction," stated Kevin McMillen, CEO & president, Yokogawa Corporation of America. "With autonomous operations, customers can rapidly adapt to market disruptions and benefit from improved safety, higher reliability, increased efficiency, reduced costs, and expedited time-to-market."

According to a global survey conducted by Yokogawa, a majority of companies expect to deploy autonomous operations by 2030. The survey found companies are planning significant investment in three key areas, cyber security (51%), cloud, analytics, and big data (47%), and artificial intelligence (42%). This will enable organizations to make better decisions across a greater span of control. The Y NOW 2021 virtual event will serve as a guide to the realization of autonomous operations. For more information on Y NOW 2021 and to register for free, please visit https://www.ynowlive.com/.

