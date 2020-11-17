Yoko Terretta Joins The Office Of Experience As Head Of Client Strategy

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Experience (OX), a Chicago-based design and digital innovation agency, is pleased to announce that Yoko Terretta has joined the agency as head of Client Strategy.

"Yoko has an unparalleled understanding of client priorities. She makes them her own, which builds the empathy necessary to help our clients see around corners and move their business forward," said Stratton Cherouny, co-founder of OX. "Yoko is the perfect addition to the OX team at this stage in our growth and development."

Terretta comes to OX with more than 15-years of experience advising B2B and B2C clients on how premium customer experiences translate to business results. She has led complex digital transformation programs for Fortune 100 clients, including Caterpillar and State Farm. She was a client partner at Razorfish, where she acquired, grew and led a $25-million portfolio of financial services, global manufacturing and CPG clients. An expert at cultivating client relationships, Terretta most recently comes to OX from Huge, a global design collective.

Terretta credits her ability "to internalize customer needs and priorities" for the consistent and continued success in establishing and sustaining meaningful client relationships. "When we take the time to put our client's users first, the brand wins, the business wins and we are able to offer digital experiences that uplift the human experience in small and big ways."

OX opened for business six years ago and has a proven record of delivering best-in-class strategy, design and marketing to help organizations transform their brand experiences. With the addition of Terretta, clients can expect expert approaches on tried-and-true ways of going to market as well as more innovative possibilities to execute work.

"Our clients have experienced acute challenges and uncertainty in 2020, but these circumstances have opened up opportunity for them as well. The most interesting of these opportunities call for new ways to use digital strategies and solutions to create human connections in this time when we can't be together in person," says OX co-founder Carlos Manalo. "Yoko brings an intuitive understanding of how we can help our clients meet the moment on their behalf. We are thrilled to have her at OX."

