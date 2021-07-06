Yogurtland Debuts Refreshing New Summer Line-up: Fruit Bowl Fusions And Acai Bowls

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise, is excited to announce Fruit Bowl Fusions and Acai Bowls as the latest additions to their menu as the brand expands beyond frozen yogurt this summer. The new bowls featuring fresh seasonal fruits are the perfect healthful indulgence for Yogurtland fans this summer and are available for a limited time only at participating locations nationwide.

The Fruit Bowl Fusions are made with fresh fruit enhanced with flavorful toppings and are available in two different recipes: Street Style and Bionico. Inspired by street cart fruit cups, the light and refreshing Street Style bowl is made with fresh-cut watermelon, mango, pineapple, lime dressing, Tajín® and chamoy. Yogurtland has partnered with the National Mango Board and National Watermelon Board to bring awareness about the fresh mango and watermelon featured in the Street Style fruit bowl. The Bionico bowl is a classic combination of fruit and condensed milk with a coconut twist. Made-to-order with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, sweet coconut milk, and granola for a balanced sweet and crunchy treat.

In addition to the Fruit Bowl Fusions launch, Yogurtland debuts new Acai Bowls available in two different styles: Strawberry Banana Granola or Peanut Butter, featuring your choice of the classic acai base, tropical pitaya base, or both. The Strawberry Banana Granola bowl is topped with fresh-cut strawberries and bananas, granola, and a drizzle of honey. The Peanut Butter bowl features fresh-cut strawberries and bananas, granola, peanut butter sauce, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and honey.

"At Yogurtland, using fresh fruits on our creations has always been part of our brand identity. Our Fruit Bowl Fusions and Acai Bowls highlight freshly-cut fruit in our new flavorful recipes," says Yogurtland Head of Research & Development, Nirupama Nigam. "We are excited to offer our guests new ways to enjoy Yogurtland this summer season."

For more information about Yogurtland, please visit yogurt-land.com. To place an order for delivery, in-store pickup, or catering, order on the new Yogurtland mobile app or at yogurt-land.com/order. Fruit Bowl Fusions are available starting at $5.99 and Acai Bowls at $7.25, prices may vary by location. Available for a limited time while supplies last at participating locations.

About Yogurtland: Celebrating 15 YearsSince 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 250 locations across the U.S., Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com

About the National Mango BoardThe National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board's vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily value of vitamin C, 15% of daily value of folate, 15% of daily value of copper, 8% of daily value of vitamin A, 8% of daily value of vitamin B6, 7% of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion BoardThe National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

Watermelon packs a nutritious punch, with each serving providing an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was an estimated 16 pounds in 2020. Watermelon consumption in the United States was approximately 5.3 billion pounds in 2020. The United States exported an additional 359 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.

About TajínTajín ( www.tajin.com) is a privately held company established in Mexico since 1985. Its subsidiary office, Tajín International was incorporated in the United States in 1993. The leading fruit seasoning in Mexico and in the U.S., Tajín is a well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Its unique flavor transforms the taste of fruits and vegetables from ordinary to extraordinary. It is also a great addition to meats and beverages. Tajín is produced in Zapopán, Mexico from world class chiles bought from farmers in the region and then exported to the U.S. as a packaged and branded product, approved by the FDA, to be sold at wholesale and retail. Tajín is sold in more than 24,000 points of sale in the U.S.

TAJÍN®, logos and three-dimensional packaging designs, are protected works of art © Trademarks and registered industrial designs, Empresas Tajín, S.A. de C.V., México.

