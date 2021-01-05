Yogurtland Debuts Healthier Option With The Introduction Of Pineapple And Greens Smoothie Bowl

Leading Frozen Yogurt Brand Welcomes the Plant-Based Flavor Just in Time to Kick Off a More Nutritious New Year

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise, is starting 2021 with a 100% vegan flavor, Plant-Based Pineapple & Greens Smoothie Bowl. This refreshing blend of real vegetables and fruit juices is now available for takeout or delivery at select Yogurtland locations for a limited time only.

Bringing an innovative spin to its menu, Yogurtland's new Plant-Based Pineapple & Greens Smoothie Bowl is made with pineapple juice along with real kale and spinach. This tropical dairy-free flavor has no sugar added* and is a delicious treat for health-conscious and vegan consumers. Customers can customize their smoothie bowl with a variety of better-for-you options such as fresh fruit, nuts, granola and more from Yogurtland's signature toppings bar.

"Our new Smoothie Bowl expands our range of diverse and dietary-friendly options for our entire audience," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "We are excited to start the year with a fresh new flavor that offers our guests a better-for-you treat that they can get creative with."

*Not a Low Calorie Food. See nutrition facts for more information.

About YogurtlandYogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering or third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 280 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

