Yo Quiero! Presents The 12 Days Of Yo! - Ho! - Ho! Food & Fun!

RHOME, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 12 days left till Christmas, Yo Quiero! has a countdown calendar full of fun activities and tasty recipes! With 12 days left til Christmas, Yo Quiero! has a countdown calendar full of fun activities and...

RHOME, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 12 days left till Christmas, Yo Quiero! has a countdown calendar full of fun activities and tasty recipes!

With 12 days left til Christmas, Yo Quiero! has a countdown calendar full of fun activities and tasty recipes!

Day 1: July in Christmas

Turn up the heat, put another log on the fire, and don your favorite Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and shorts and celebrate a day of summer. Here is a recipe of pineapple guacamole to go with your fruity drinks.

Day 2: Carol Karaoke

Pick your favorite Holiday songs, warm up those voice pipes and enjoy a fun night of carol karaoke. Homemade soft pretzels with white queso are perfect for a night of great tunes.

Day 3: Chrismukkah

Create a holiday night that encompasses all denominations. Read up on the different celebrations and share with your family and friends. Layered dip cups are individual cups loaded with holiday cheer and go with any celebration.

Day 4: Grinch Theme

Only eat and drink things that are green. To get you started, try the wreath made with guacamole!

Day 5: Winter Wonderland

Only eat and drink things that are white. Mac & cheese with white queso is a great way to kick off this day.

Day 6: Brunchmas

Have brunch/breakfast for dinner. Remember the Bloody Mary's and mimosas! Also, bring out the yummy avocado toast. So versatile and a fan favorite!

Day 7: Snack Crawl

Have each family member take a room in the house and create a snack station. Then, "crawl" from room to room sampling the great creations. You can even vote at the end to see who had the best snack! If you need inspiration, the loaded tater tots are the way to go!

Day 8: Looky Lighties!

Bundle up and take a walk around the neighborhood and look at all the different lights & decorations. Bring along a walking taco for energy. Not to mention it will keep your hands warm.

Day 9: Gangsta Wrap

Don't want to wrap your gifts solo? Invite your friends over, with some wrapping supplies and wrap the night away. Here is the perfect charcuterie board for noshing.

Day 10: Coloring contest with blindfolds

Print holiday themed coloring pages and work in teams. One person is blindfolded, and the other person is directing where and how to color the picture. The group will then vote on whose picture was the best. Watch out Picasso! A picture-perfect holiday veggie tree will inspire and feed the teams.

Day 11: Chopped

Based off the Food Network show, find random items around your kitchen and have a contest on who can create the tastiest and most creative meal out of the ingredients. Cookie Cutter quesadillas are fun and could be used with a variety of fillings.

Day 12: Game Night

Have each person bring their favorite game and play. The person that wins the most games, gets a trophy…or maybe just bragging rights. Roasted corn dip with queso is a crowd pleaser. Enjoy with chips or veggies.

To help keep this season merry and bright, here is a list of holiday jingles. Enjoy!

About¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas based avocado and dip company with facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. We use the freshest ingredients to create delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in grocery store produce and deli departments. Bringing years of experience to the table, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates in the dip category. Yoquierobrands.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yo-quiero-presents-the-12-days-of-yo--ho--ho-food--fun-301442379.html

SOURCE ¡Yo Quiero! Brands