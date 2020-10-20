Ynvisible's Displays Incorporated Into HyPrint's Embedded Systems Offering

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) is pleased to announce a collaboration with HyPrint GmbH, a German high tech company focused on integrated systems, services and solutions for printed and...

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF)is pleased to announce a collaboration with HyPrint GmbH, a German high tech company focused on integrated systems, services and solutions for printed and hybrid electronics to produce the next generation of smart objects and labels linked to cloud computing. Hyprint is now offering Ynvisible's electrochromic (EC) displays as a visual indicator to the hybrid electronics based solutions it designs for its clients.

HyPrint GmbH, based in Heidelberg Germany, develops full-service systems and solutions for the logistics, pharmaceutical and packaging industries. Through the collaboration the companies join complementary expertise, capabilities, and technologies in printed electronic functionalities with embedded systems engineering.

"It is exciting to see HyPrint incorporating our display technologies into their systems offering. By joining forces, we intend to provide ultra-smart and cost-efficient products for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications, but also for everyday smart objects," said Carlos Pinheiro, CTO of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. "Ynvisible strives to be a leading company in innovative functional printing technologies and especially printed visual indicators for the IoT with our state-of-the-art EC materials and display solutions. Our collaboration with experts in hybrid electronics solutions associated with cloud computing capabilities is the perfect match to create and deliver the best embedded smart solutions in the market."

Through their synergistic capabilities the companies will provide solutions to customers that enable the inclusion of higher value-added functionalities into traditional products. The aim is to offer the extended functionalities at costs that reduce the clients' total cost of ownership compared to use of legacy solutions. In the collaboration Ynvisible's focus will be on EC inks, and EC production and HyPrint's efforts will be in the hybrid printed flexible systems (in the form of smart objects and smart labels) through its product/technology platform of multiple sensors, this includes the back-end solution to manage all the smart product information worldwide.

"HyPrint is thrilled to collaborate with Ynvisible to produce this next generation of smart printed products," said Dr. Martin Gutfleisch, Managing Director of HyPrint GmbH. "We look forward to applying our engineering and technical teams and produce advanced and effective solutions that will improve the user experience while saving money, time and effort."

Hyprint and Ynvisible will cooperate regionally in Germany's southwest, a strong regional area with a robust ecosystem for specialty printing and specialty inks.

YNVISIBLE ANNOUNCES NEW WEB-SITE

Ynvisible further announces that it has launched a new updated web-site at URL: www.ynvisible.com. Through the update the Company introduces enhanced functionalities for purchasing its products and services on-line.

On May 19, 2020 Ynvisible announced the acquisition of the printed electrochromic display business of rdot AB. The deal expanded Ynvisible's client list, strengthened the Company's sales and marketing team and brought new assets to its digital marketing and product creation. Ynvisible's updated web-site reflects also these acquired capabilities.

STAY INFORMED AT THE THINGS ALIVE INVESTOR UPDATE

The Company also announces that it will host two investor update webinar sessions on Thursday, October 22, 2020at 11:00 a.m. CET & 11:00 a.m. EST. Company management will discuss current developments, recent news and other information recently made public by the Company, including collaboration with Evonik Creavis GmbH, acquisition of rdot AB's electrochromic display business, collaboration with NXN Licensing, plus review of recent client news. More information at https://www.ynvisible.com/news-inspiration/stay-informed-at-the-things-alive-investor-update

Management will use Ynvisible's updated Corporate Presentation as the basis of the webinar. The presentation is available for download at https://www.ynvisible.com/investors.

About HyPrint GmbH

Combining expertise in Printing Technology, Material Science and Embedded Systems Engineering, HyPrint Hybrid Electronics creates the interdisciplinary synergy to provide full-service systems by leveraging the printed electronics ecosystem for many applications.​

Additional information on HyPrint is available at www.hyprint.de

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

