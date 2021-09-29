Ynvisible Interactive To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 7th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ynvisible Interactive Inc.(TSXV: YNV, OTCQB: YNVYF , FRA:1XNA), based in Europe, focused on the disruptive technology of printed electronics, today announced that Michael Robinson, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7 th.

DATE: October 7 th, 2021 TIME: 10.30 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/2XDPsP9

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects, given the cost and power consumption advantages over conventional electronics. Ynvisible Interactive's core market segments are Medical Devices, Supply Chain & Logistics and Premium Consumer Goods and Toys. Ynvisible is also a Contract Developmentand Printing Scale-Up supplier to emerging companies in the printed electronics and energy storage sectors.

Recent Company Highlights

Sept. 16, 2021 : Ynvisible and PragmatIC partner to deliver flexible display modules, sign a 2 Million U.S. dollar agreement that targets interactive electronic solutions for the Internet of Things. Link HERE

: Ynvisible and PragmatIC partner to deliver flexible display modules, sign a HERE Sept. 10, 2021 : Ynvisible produces displays for Electroninks' Stem Learning Kit. Ynvisible displays add new functionality to Circuit Scribe Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) learning kits. The new product within the Circuit Scribe product line will be on sale for Holiday 2021. Link HERE

: Ynvisible produces displays for Electroninks' Stem Learning Kit. HERE July 29, 2021 : Ynvisible Interactive Inc. signs a North American distribution agreement with global display distributor Display Logic to offer its electrochromic displays (ECD), drivers, driving protocols, and ECD kits to customers in the United States and Canada . Link HERE

